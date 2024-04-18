Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $23.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNK. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 276.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 138,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 76.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 187,113 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

