Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

CFG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

