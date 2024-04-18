Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

