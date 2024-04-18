Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,018 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,122. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.8 %

DRI opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average of $158.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

