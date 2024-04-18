Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,580,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,196,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $116.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

