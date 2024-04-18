Creditcoin Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $246.75 million and $61.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002287 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

