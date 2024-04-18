Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $188.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

