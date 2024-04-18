Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

