Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $818.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $886.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

