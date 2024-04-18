Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

