DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,389 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

