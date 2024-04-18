DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWR opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.