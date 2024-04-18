Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Stock Holdings Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.89% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2002 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

