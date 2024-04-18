eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.