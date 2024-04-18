Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $1,194,633.36 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 47,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,194,633.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

ELVN stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $712.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

