Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.41%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,819.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

