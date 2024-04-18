Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EBTC opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,755 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,819.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 67,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.