Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 3,069,029 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069,029 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 1.95% of Vista Gold worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vista Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 45,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,502. Vista Gold Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

