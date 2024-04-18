Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

