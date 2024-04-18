Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.15.

EIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

