Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 17,190 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,753.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,714.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57.

Expensify Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

