Federated Hermes Inc. Has $131.54 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $131,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 46,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.31. 28,671,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,345,648. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $252.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

