Federated Hermes Inc. Has $278.04 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.45% of CrowdStrike worth $278,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CRWD traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.21. The stock had a trading volume of 860,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.23 and a 200-day moving average of $262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 817.66, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

