Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Increased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 7.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $26,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 140,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,256. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

