Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $213.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 1.9 %

FIVE stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day moving average is $185.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.