Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $708,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.92 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

