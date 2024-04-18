G999 (G999) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $243.52 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001047 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

