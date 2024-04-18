Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-9.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.80-9.90 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

