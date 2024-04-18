GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 1.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $32.03. 775,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,102,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.26.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,287 shares of company stock worth $14,805,265. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

