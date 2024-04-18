Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$715,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

