Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $264.54. 500,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

