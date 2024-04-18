Head to Head Analysis: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $64.99 million 4.19 -$4.30 million ($0.52) -60.77 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.02 billion N/A $404.68 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sanara MedTech and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -6.62% -11.12% -7.11% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Sanara MedTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc., a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. It also provides BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that contains synergistic ingredients that have been shown to impact mature biofilm microbes; BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing that helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. In addition, it develops BIASURGE, a no-rinse surgical solution used for wound irrigation; FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; TEXAGEN, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used as an anatomical barrier with robust handling that can be sutured for securement; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, specialized single-use clinical collection kits, digital products for clinical care, digestive nutrition, and primary care products; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, open and minimally invasive surgical equipment, wound healing dressings, wound suture, wound cleaning, and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices. It also provides blood collection, irradiation, storage, separation, and sterilization products; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; trauma, spinal implant, artificial joints, sports injury, soft tissue repair, reconstruction implant, orthopedic filling, and orthopedic related surgical tools; tumor intervention, vascular intervention, and interventional imaging; and prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes. In addition, the company engages in the manufacturing of implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemodialysis equipment; and X-ray based irradiation machines. Further, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; provision of asset management, enterprise consulting, enterprise management advisory services, logistics and storage, and computer technical services; and sale of electronic products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

