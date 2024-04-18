HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 400,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.