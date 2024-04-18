Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Insider James (Jamie) Sullivan Buys 93,136 Shares

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN – Get Free Report) insider James (Jamie) Sullivan bought 93,136 shares of Horizon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,568.26 ($17,785.97).

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Horizon Gold

Horizon Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Gum Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 663 square kilometers located within the Southern Cross Province of the Youanmi Terrane in Western Australia.

