ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.500-15.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.7 %

ICLR opened at $292.02 on Thursday. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $344.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICLR

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.