ICON Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.55 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. ICON has a total market cap of $224.86 million and $8.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,042,623 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 990,035,181.3206495. The last known price of ICON is 0.22578682 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $8,249,968.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

