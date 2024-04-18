ICON Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.55 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. ICON has a total market cap of $224.86 million and $8.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,042,623 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 990,035,181.3206495. The last known price of ICON is 0.22578682 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $8,249,968.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.