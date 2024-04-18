Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $75.28 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

