Insider Selling: Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Sells 68,500 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 68,500 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$17,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

CVE:XIM opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. Ximen Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

