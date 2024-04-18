Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director George Salamis Purchases 10,800 Shares

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) Director George Salamis purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,420.00.

George Salamis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, George Salamis purchased 4,300 shares of Integra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$5,590.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, George Salamis acquired 2,000 shares of Integra Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.

Integra Resources Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of ITR stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.15. 61,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,466. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$101.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

