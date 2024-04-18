Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $309,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock remained flat at $58.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,704. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

