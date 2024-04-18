Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $470,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

