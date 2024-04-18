Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 4,394,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

