iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

