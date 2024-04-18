Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

JXN stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.