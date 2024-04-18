Jose Maria Garcia Jimenez Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Jose Maria Garcia Jimenez sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00.
Silver X Mining Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of CVE AGX opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Silver X Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Silver X Mining
