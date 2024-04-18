Jose Maria Garcia Jimenez Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Jose Maria Garcia Jimenez sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00.

Silver X Mining Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CVE AGX opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Silver X Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

