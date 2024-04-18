JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target to $4.90

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3.20 to $4.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:HMY opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,528 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 227,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

