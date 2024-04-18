Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
