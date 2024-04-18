Key Financial Inc Has $144,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1,573.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

