Key Financial Inc Makes New $38,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

