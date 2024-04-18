Key Financial Inc Sells 515 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

